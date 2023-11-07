Current WWE champion has an angry reaction after losing on RAW

A current WWE champion recently had an angry reaction after losing a major match on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. The name in question is one-half of the current Women's Tag Team Champions, Chelsea Green.

Green participated in a Women's Battle Royal to determine the Number One Contender for the Women's World Championship. The winner would go against Rhea Ripley at Survivor Series. However, the Tag Team Champion couldn't capitalize on this opportunity and was eliminated by Raquel Rodriguez. In the end, Zoey Stark won the match and will now face The Eradicator on November 25, 2023.

An angry Chelsea Green recently took to Twitter to react to her loss during the latest edition of the red brand. She wrote that the match was not important for her anyway.

"Whatever. This was lame anyways!," Green tweeted.

WWE RAW star Chelsea Green recently opened up about her history with Sonya Deville

On a recent episode of the Bleav in Pro Wrestling podcast, Chelsea Green talked about her history with Sonya Deville. Green talked about their journey together and becoming the Women's Tag Team Champions in WWE.

“We have such a history together, coming up through ‘Tough Enough,’ and I’ve supported her along the way. I’ve been watching her do all these amazing things but not be able to actually grasp a championship. So for her to finally win her first championship in eight years, for me to come back, and after all these years of putting in work on the independent scene and in other companies, I was able to do this. To win this alongside her, it was such a full-circle moment," Green said.

