Current WWE champion announces injury; is inconsolable after losing title and breaks down in tears

WWE is currently going through a spate of injuries, with several superstars being put out of commission due to them. The NXT Heritage Cup is considered a title by WWE and has been brought over to the show after the closure of the NXT UK brand. The Heritage Cup holder, Noam Dar, found himself unable to defend his title this week and lost it soon after announcing an injury.

This week on NXT, Noam Dar was set to defend the Heritage Cup against Nathan Frazer. However, when Frazer entered, Dar came to the ring on crutches, saying he was too injured and that he would not be able to compete.

The last time Dar competed in the ring was at a live event on June 9. It's unknown if he suffered his injury there or if it is a storyline by WWE. Whatever the cause, Dar would suffer the consequences of not competing. While his faction mate, Oroh Mensah, was announced as his replacement, the star didn't do well in the match.

Dar looked on as Mensah competed against Frazer. Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson were also present at ringside to help Mensah, but they were chased away at a crucial moment, which allowed Frazer to defeat Mensah and pick up the NXT Heritage Cup.

The apparently injured star just had to look on as he lost the title and was inconsolable afterward, even breaking down into tears.

It remains to be seen if Dar's injury is a real one or was just fabricated for storyline purposes.

Poll : 0 votes