WWE officially confirms name of new faction

After recently aligning with one another over the past few weeks, WWE superstars Noam Dar, Oro Mensah, Jakara Jackson, and Lash Legend have revealed the name of their group.

Jackson and Legend, who were already seen as an up-and-coming tag team in NXT, joined forces with Dar and Mensah last month at Battleground as they assisted Noam in defeating Dragon Lee for the NXT Heritage Cup.

After asking fans on social media for a potential name for their new group, Noam Dar stated during a backstage interview last night on the developmental brand that they will now be known as 'The Meta-Four.'

Given that the group recently defeated Dragon Lee via underhanded tactics, The Meta Four can surely expect the masked superstar to be out for some revenge.

Noam Dar hails WWE Hall of Famer as a "genius"

Over the past year or so, the creative responsibilities for the company's third brand have been led by the Heartbreak Kid Shawn Michaels, who now works as WWE's Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative.

During a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the Scottish superstar was asked how it is working so closely with the two-time Hall of Famer.

"Yeah, absolutely Shawn is a genius without even trying. Just things that he'll say as off-the-cuff remarks will be nuggets of wisdom that can be career-changing for you. I was lucky to work, and still do work with Shawn, on quite a lot of stuff, especially when I first arrived to NXT UK. He's really helped add a lot more, kind of depth and substance to me as a performer - and on a personal level has really helped me step up where I need to step up," said Dar. [From 8:40 to 9:10] [H/T Sportskeeda]

Under Shawn Michaels' leadership, the company's third brand has seen great growth in many young superstars, such as Bron Breakker, Cora Jade, Tiffany Starton, and Carmelo Hayes.

