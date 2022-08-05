"Has really helped me step up" - WWE star praises Shawn Michaels for helping him (Exclusive)

The NXT UK star Noam Dar said WWE legend Shawn Michaels is a "genius" and has played a huge part in his development.

Shawn Michaels is currently one of the heads of WWE NXT's creative team, and is also a producer and writer on the show. Dar has been a part of NXT UK since the show debuted back in 2018.

While speaking with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling in an exclusive interview, Noam Dar opened up about the influence that Shawn Michaels has had on his career.

"Yeah, absolutely Shawn is a genius without even trying. Just things that he'll say as off-the-cuff remarks will be nuggets of wisdom that can be career-changing for you. I was lucky to work, and still do work with Shawn, on quite a lot of stuff, especially when I first arrived to NXT UK. He's really helped add a lot more, kind of depth and substance to me as a performer - and on a personal level has really helped me step up where I need to step up," said Dar. [From 8:40 to 9:10]

Michaels took over the charge of the creative side of NXT after Triple H had to step away due to health issues.

Shawn Michaels is enjoying his role in WWE NXT

In an interview with WWE's The Bump, the Hall of Famer stated that helping young stars in NXT is one of the loves of his life. He explained what the role means to him.

"It is so much more meaningful to me outside of the ring, I got a great deal of joy from performing in my day, but I guess the biggest thing is appreciating their trust, and I don't wanna mess that up. I can get emotional about that because when they (new talent) come in here, they're not sure," said Michaels.

Michaels stated that he doesn't want to betray the trust that young NXT Superstars have in him. NXT has gone through significant changes over the last year, and with a genius like the Heartbreak Kid in charge, there could be a few young stars who could step up and become big names on the main roster in the months and years to come.

