"It's so much more meaningful to me" - Shawn Michaels discusses on being a coach in NXT

Shawn Michaels recently discussed his role as a coach in NXT and what working with up-and-coming talent means to him.

The Heart Break Kid retired from wrestling after his excellent match against The Undertaker in the main-event of WrestleMania 26 (barring the ill-conceived match at Crown Jewel 2018). He has been associated with WWE in many ways. He has made several TV appearances and even acted as the Special Guest Referee for the Hell In A Cell match between Triple H and The Phenom at 'Mania 28.

In 2018, Michaels joined NXT as a coach and backstage personnel. He has been credited by many former wrestlers of the black and gold brand for working with them and helping them grow as performers. the 56-year-old is currently the Vice President of Talent Development in NXT along with Bruce Pritchard.

The Hall of Famer recently appeared on the latest edition of WWE's The Bump, where he discussed his role in NXT and what it means to him. When asked what the praise of up-and-coming superstars means to him.

"It is so much more meaningful to me outside of the ring, I got a great deal of joy from performing in my day, but I guess the biggest thing is appreciating their trust, and I don't wanna mess that up. I can get emotional about that because when they (new talent) come in here, they're not sure. They're hungry, they wanna know the way to get to WrestleMania. And I take that trust so incredibally serious, and I don't wanna betray that," said Shawn Michaels.

"The other love of my life" - Shawn Michaels says he's greatful for his job in NXT

During the same interview, Mr. WrestleMania shared his love of working in NXT and with the new talent he gets to shape as one of their trainers.

The four-time world champion claimed that his job is not very difficult for him, which is understandable after decades of being a wrestler on the road. He then said that NXT was his "other love".

"I love coming here to work. It's not hard for me to do this job. I'm very thankful that I got a family that understands that yu know, that they have to share me with the other love of my life that is NXT," said Shawn Michaels.

Shawn then went on to reiterate that he wants to honor the hunger of the new talent that comes in the company, and that he takes all this very seriously.

