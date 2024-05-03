Current WWE champion backs up The Rock's controversial statement

WWE Superstar Grayson Waller recently backed up The Rock's bold claim, for which he reportedly received some heat backstage.

Dwayne Johnson teamed up with Roman Reigns to face the team of Seth "Freakin" Rollins and Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 40 Night One.

Since the Samoan stars won the massive tag team match, The American Nightmare's Undisputed WWE Championship match against Reigns was held under "Bloodline Rules." However, The Final Boss' mission to not let Cody win was unsuccessful because The Undertaker ruined the party for him by delivering a massive Chokeslam at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Throughout The Great One's run for 'Mania, in his promo, fans witnessed him asserting that he was the reason why wrestling is cool again. Meanwhile, a report suggested that people in WWE weren't too thrilled about The Rock's comment.

However, while speaking to Ten Count Media ahead of Backlash France, the current WWE Tag Team Champion backed up The Final Boss' massive statement. Grayson Waller shared his two cents on Dwayne Johnson's return for the WrestleMania season in 2024.

"I'm always going to throw barbs at the best, I don't normally punch down, usually I like punching at the top. And I think it's been proven that The Rock is one of the best because I had so many people from my family, my friends messaging me that they are back into wrestling because The Rock is there and I think wrestling being cool is partly because of him coming back," he said. [From 02:04 to 02:22]

Check out the video below:

The Rock vowed to go after Cody Rhodes upon his next WWE return

On RAW after 'Mania, The Brahma Bull came out to the ring to congratulate The American Nightmare on dethroning Roman Reigns for the WWE Title.

The Final Boss asked the 38-year-old star if he could take a look at his Undisputed Title, and offered Rhodes his People's Championship, which resulted in "This is awkward" chants from the fans.

The 51-year-old legend then asserted that he was going away for a while, but upon his next comeback, he would go after Cody Rhodes, implying a title match down the line. The WWE Universe is speculating that Dwayne Johnson has taken control of The Bloodline and has been ordering Solo Sikoa to do the dirty work in the absence of Roman Reigns.

