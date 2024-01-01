Current WWE champion breaks character to send a heartfelt message to end 2023

A current WWE champion recently broke character to send a heartfelt message to express gratitude for the amazing year she has had professionally.

The name in question is WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY. The 33-year-old has had an incredible 2023. The Damage CTRL member won the Money In The Bank Contract, which she cashed in on Bianca Belair at SummerSlam after the EST had won the championship by beating Charlotte Flair and the champion Asuka in a triple-threat match.

The heel recently broke character to share a heartfelt message on Twitter. The Genius Of The Sky shared some memorable pictures from earlier this year and stated that 2023 was the best year of her career. She thanked people close to her, as well as the WWE Universe, and wished everyone a happy new year:

Bianca Belair expresses her desire to reclaim the WWE Women's Championship

On the December 23 edition of the Friday Night Show, Michin pinned the current Women's Champion, IYO SKY, in an eight-woman Holiday Havoc Match. As a result, the female member of The OC is scheduled to challenge the champion for her title at SmackDown New Year's Resolution on January 5.

Michin, however, is not the only person looking to dethrone the Damage CTRL member. Her teammate from the eight-woman Holiday Havoc Match, Bianca Belair, recently stated that her goal for this year is to beat SKY for the Women's Championship.

"You know, I’m honestly not a person that makes New Year’s resolutions because I always say I stay ready, so I don’t have to get ready. But while I’ve had a huge accomplishment by becoming the longest reigning RAW Women’s Champion, I also had one of the hardest times in 2023. I got cashed in on by IYO SKY, so my new goal this year is to go back after IYO SKY and take that WWE Women's Championship. I wanna become the champion again in 2024 and make this another great year," Belair said.

It must be noted that the EST has been involved in a feud against the Damage CTRL ever since SKY cashed in her Money In The Bank contract on her. It will be interesting to see if the two face each other in the near future.

