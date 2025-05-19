Current WWE champion calls out fans for recent disrespect

A current WWE champion has called out fans for recent disrespect. The star has had several such encounters with fans since his heel turn last year in December.

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods insulted Big E on The New Day's 10-Year Anniversary Celebration to attract a lot of heat from the WWE Universe. In one of the most noteworthy incidents outside the squared circle, a fan recognized Kingston on a plane and started booing him.

Adrian Hernandez on Unlikely brought up the incident during his recent conversation with the 43-year-old before asking the latter to lay down some don'ts for wrestling fans. One-half of the WWE World Tag Team Champions noted that it should not have been done. He added that buying a plane ticket does not give a fan the right to approach him for a handshake, a conversation, or a picture.

"That's a big don't. Like, don't talk to me. You know what I'm saying? Don't think that because you bought a ticket that you have the right to shake my hand. You know what I'm saying? Don't come up to me and say, 'Well, I bought a ticket to the show, so I should be able to get a picture,' and you are obligated to come over to me. That is not true. I don't have to do that. You know what I'm saying?" he said. [From 1:40 to 2:00]

Kofi Kingston continued:

"Do not come over and try to shake my hand and try to take a picture with me early in the morning when I'm trying to go to work. If I'm sitting in first class when you are on your way to last class, don't sit there with your camera and do a thumbs down so you can get a little viral shot. You know what I'm saying? And go tweet that stuff out." [From 2:01 to 2:16]

You can check out his comments in the video below:

Kofi Kingston shares his reaction to a recent fan encounter on WWE RAW

The New Day joined the commentary team last week on Monday Night RAW for The War Raiders vs. The Creed Brothers. On their way to the ringside area, Kofi Kingston got into a heated encounter with a young fan.

After the show, the former WWE Champion took to his X/Twitter account to react to a video of the young fan pushing Kofi's hand out of his face. The New Day member noted that the fan should have been "Yeeted out of the building."

"Punk a** kid should’ve been “yeeted” out of the building. NEVER touch me," he wrote.

Check out the X/Twitter post by clicking here.

The New Day defeated The War Raiders to win the WWE World Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 41. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods have yet to compete in a match since The Show of Shows.

