Current WWE champion compares AEW star to Rhea Ripley

A popular WWE star has compared an AEW star to Rhea Ripley. The Judgment Day member is currently out of action with an injury and was forced to relinquish her Women's World Championship last month.

WWE Women's Champion Bayley recently spoke about AEW's Kris Statlander. In an interview with Bernard Colas, The Role Model claimed that the former TBS Champion reminded her of Rhea Ripley because of her athleticism. She added that she would like to get in the ring with Statlander someday.

“I really like Kris Statlander. I think she’s just freaking so athletic. She kind of reminds me of like Rhea Ripley, you know, or like it seems like she can do everything, so I’d be interested to get in the ring someday," she said. [H/T: Ringside News]

The Eradicator successfully defended her title against Becky Lynch at WWE WrestleMania XL but suffered an injury shortly after the match. Becky Lynch captured the vacant title by winning a Battle Royal last month and will be defending it against Liv Morgan tomorrow night at King and Queen of the Ring.

Former WWE writer calls out company for not featuring Rhea Ripley on TV during her injury

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently took WWE to task for not having Rhea Ripley appear on television during her injury.

Dominik Mysterio's arm has been in a sling for weeks but The Judgment Day member is still appearing on WWE RAW. The same cannot be said for his stablemate, as Ripley has been on hiatus since relinquishing the Women's World Championship. Speaking on a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo criticized the company for not having Ripley appear during her injury.

"Bro, back in the Attitude Era, if somebody got hurt, they were still on the show. They just wouldn't wrestle. We did that all the time. If Austin would get hurt or The Rock, I would say, 'Okay, they're gonna be on the show, we'll write them on the show. They're just not gonna wrestle.' Rhea Ripley is a huge star. Why can't they write for her without having her wrestle? I don't understand this... Why isn't she on the show now? She's got her arm in a sling, she can't get on an airplane?" [26:24 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

Kris Statlander defeated Jade Cargill in the 31-year-old's final match in the promotion last year. Only time will tell if Bayley and Statlander ever get to have a match against each other.

