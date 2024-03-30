Current WWE champion gets horrifically attacked during a shoot before SmackDown

WWE Superstar IYO SKY was unexpectedly attacked ahead of the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

The animosity between Bayley and IYO SKY is at an all-time high after The Role Model was betrayed by Damage CTRL earlier this year. With just over a week until Wrestlemania 40, it's proving increasingly challenging to prevent them from engaging in physical confrontations.

IYO was at the WWE Performance Center for a promotional shoot this week, where she addressed Damage CTRL's recent actions. She accused Bayley of trying to steal the heat from the group and labeled her an embarrassment to the Stamford-based company. SKY expressed her desire to never see Bayley again after Wrestlemania.

This was when Bayley launched a surprise attack on SKY, delivering a series of punishing blows. The two engaged in a brawl, knocking over some backstage equipment before Performance Center staff intervened to separate them.

Check out the incident below:

Expand Tweet

Bayley will have the chance for retribution against Damage CTRL at The Grandest Stage of Them All, where she is set to challenge IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship.

It will be interesting to see if The Role Model can finally reclaim the top spot in the Women's Division or if the numbers game of Damage CTRL will prove too much to overcome.

Meet the man who called CM Punk the softest man alive HERE

Poll : Who do you think is going to come out on top at Wrestlemania 40? Bayley IYO SKY 0 votes View Discussion