Current WWE champion should immediately be taken off TV: Vince Russo - "You're not good at what you do"(Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently went off on a current WWE Superstar, claiming that she was not good enough yet despite having years of experience in the pro-wrestling business.

The target of Vince's criticism, Bayley, has been in the industry for over ten years, counting her initial days on the independent circuit. Despite being a multi-time champion in WWE, Vince Russo thinks that her promo skills are significantly less than desirable.

In a recent episode of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Vince Russo expressed his frustration with the reigning champion.

"What you are seeing on wrestling is a lot of people that went through the training, but bro they don't have 'it.' I mean bro, again I am not meaning to pinpoint people out, I am just telling what's coming immediately to my mind. Bro when you watch a Bayley promo, she should not be at that level after 10 years. And if you are not cutting a believable promo in 10 years, and it sounds like a wrestling promo, you are not good at what you do and you probably shouldn't be doing it. And there are atleast fifty Bayleys running around the WWE right now." [9:02 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen how the rest of Bayley's WWE Women's Championship run unfolds. The star defeated IYO SKY for the gold at WrestleMania XL.

If you use any quotes from here, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

