Current WWE champion issues a challenge to Charlotte Flair after the latter's recovery update

A current WWE champion recently took to social media to send a message to Charlotte Flair after the latter's recovery update. The champion being referred to is none other than Tiffany Stratton.

On the January 3, 2025, episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Nia Jax locked horns with Naomi with the Women's Championship on the line. Both stars put on an incredible display of action inside the squared circle. During the last stages of the match, Tiffany Stratton came out to tease her Money in the Bank cash-in. However, instead of cashing in, she hit The Glow with her briefcase and helped Jax emerge victorious.

After the match ended, Stratton shocked everyone by finally turning on The Irresistible Force and cashing in her MITB briefcase to become the new Women's Champion.

Meanwhile, amid rumors of her return to WWE television, Charlotte Flair recently took to Instagram to share her recovery update. The Queen uploaded a video of herself working out with a knee brace, seemingly suggesting that she was her own competition with the caption.

Charlotte Flair to return and wrestle a CURRENT CHAMPION?

"Me vs. Me," she wrote.

Check out her Instagram post below:

This post caught Tiffany Stratton's attention, and she left a comment on it. The current Women's Champion sent a two-word message, issuing a challenge to The Queen.

"Bring it," she wrote.

Check out a screenshot of her comment below:

Screenshot of Tiffany Stratton's comment [Image credit: Charlotte Flair's Instagram handle]

Former WWE writer believes Tiffany Stratton could face Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 41

During a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, former WWE writer Vince Russo said that if the company brought back Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, or Alexa Bliss as a heel, then either one of the three stars could face Tiffany Stratton for the Women's Championship at WrestleMania 41.

"Well, that all depends on how you wanna bring back Becky and Charlotte, or Alexa Bliss, for that matter," Russo stated. "You've got a lot of women that you're bringing back, so if whoever you wanna bring back is a heel, that's what I would do."

Check out the video below:

It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Charlotte Flair's impending return to WWE television.

