Current WWE champion mocks Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes is among the most popular stars on the WWE roster. However, a current champion recently mocked The American Nightmare in a recent social media update.

The former Undisputed WWE Champion tried his hand at several activities during the Fanatics Fest NYC, including a three-point basketball contest. Unfortunately, he did not have any success and was on the receiving end of trolling from fellow WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston for it.

The World Tag Team Champion took to X/Twitter to quote a post with a video of Cody Rhodes messing up his shots. Kofi mocked the 39-year-old for his poor performance, calling it 'A Nightmare.'

"A Nightmare, indeed…🧱," he wrote.

You can check out Kofi Kingston's X/Twitter post below:

Cody Rhodes makes an intriguing remark about his entrance during a major premium live event

Cody Rhodes recently spoke about his entrance at WWE Elimination Chamber 2024, which had a lot of pyro. He had traveled to Perth for the premium live event to feature in a special edition of The Grayson Waller Effect alongside Seth Rollins.

In a recent edition of What do you wanna talk about? With Cody Rhodes, the SmackDown star said that he was proud of the fireworks for his entrance and would love for it to continue. However, Rhodes also added that he had never seen such a waste of money in his life.

"And I was so proud that I got to be part of it, and I don't want it to go away. And please, Hunter, don't take it away. I have never seen such a waste of money my entire life. It kept going, and I remember Seth was looking like, 'What the what?' That we weren't doing anything, it wasn't a match. It was just a talk segment. So I felt the idea was, let's give them that full entrance experience. But it was amazing, as I have fond memories of Perth just for having to stand there in the ring knowing they're getting this great Elimination Chamber. They're getting this great PLE that evening, and I got to do this and have all the fireworks go off. Perth is amazing," he said.

You can check out the video below for his comments:

The American Nightmare is slated to wrestle former tag team partner Jey Uso in his semi-final match of the ongoing King of the Ring tournament. The winner will wrestle Randy Orton for the crown at WWE Night of Champions.

