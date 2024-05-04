Current WWE champion navigates a leadership change from Vince McMahon to Triple H

Following Vince McMahon's exit from WWE, Triple H took creative control which marked a major shift for the Stamford-based company leading into a promising new era. Ahead of Backlash France, current WWE Tag Team Champion Austin Theory opened up about working under both men.

Under Mr. McMahon's regime, Theory was the golden boy, racking up wins with the boss' backing. He also thrived as the chosen one because, at WrestleMania 38, Vince McMahon referred to Theory as a future world champion in WWE.

Meanwhile, at WrestleMania XL, the 26-year-old star bagged the then-SmackDown Tag Team Titles with Grayson Waller, with The Game being his new boss. During an interview with the Ten Count Media before Backlash France, Austin Theory dished on his experience with his legendary mentors.

"For me, starting from NXT and going on to the main roster, and having that time with Mr. McMahon, and doing the selfie gimmick, and becoming the youngest Mr. Money in the Bank, becoming the youngest United States Champion and kind of that being the top off with the Vince McMahon era," Austin Theory said. [2:02 - 2:18]

The current WWE Tag Team Champion also noted how his partnership with Waller was a major boost for his career. With Triple H at the helm of the Stamford-based company, Theory believes that the sky is the limit for him.

"And then going on and having the big match with John Cena at WrestleMania, and then kind of going to SmackDown, and in a way finding myself with Grayson Waller, and becoming the greatest undefeated tag team champions. Now being, as you said, you could call it the Triple H era. Man, we are just on another level now," Austin Theory said. [2:19 - 2:36]

You can watch the video below:

What the future has in store for the 26-year-old star remains to be seen.

Austin Theory wants to face WWE legend The Rock at WrestleMania 41

In a different interview ahead of Backlash France, Austin Theory seemingly called out The Rock for a match at WrestleMania 41. Last year, when Dwayne Johnson made his return to SmackDown, he was confronted by Theory.

However, things did not go well for the 26-year-old star as The Brahma Bull laid him out. While speaking to Slow Wrestling, Austin Theory claimed that he had some unfinished business with The Final Boss and wanted to face him at The Showcase of The Immortals next year.

"I still have some unfinished business with The Final Boss. We got some business; we got to settle. I went out there and put him in his place when he came back. If you really remember, he's made an impact since he's been back. He's been with The Tribal Chief [Roman Reigns] at WrestleMania. But the point that this all started again for The Rock started with Austin Theory,'' Theory said.

Check out the interview below:

The wrestling world has to wait and see who would be Grayson Waller and Austin Theory's next challengers for the WWE Tag Team Championship following Backlash France.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback