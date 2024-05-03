"I still have some unfinished business" - Current WWE champion wants to face The Rock at WrestleMania 41

The Rock became WWE's The Final Boss after Cody Rhodes accidentally took a shot at his family while confronting Roman Reigns. Meanwhile, a current champion wants to face The Final Boss at WrestleMania 41.

Last year, The Rock returned to the promotion alongside Pat McAfee on Friday Night SmackDown. Unfortunately for Austin Theory, it didn't end well, as the duo took out A-Town Down to close the segment.

Speaking to Slow Wrestling ahead of WWE Backlash 2024, Austin Theory spoke about facing The People's Champion at WrestleMania 41. The WWE Superstar claimed he had unfinished business with The Rock while alluding to the above-mentioned event.

"I still have some unfinished business with The Final Boss. We got some business; we got to settle. I went out there and put him in his place when he came back. If you really remember, he's made an impact since he's been back. He's been with The Tribal Chief [Roman Reigns] at WrestleMania. But the point that this all started again for The Rock started with Austin Theory,'' he said.

Theory further added:

''He [The Rock] came out there and interrupted me. He came to save his buddy, Pat McAfee. He thought he was going to come out there and be cool and save Pat McAfee, and then I put him in his place. He felt really insecure, he had to hit me with The People's Elbow. I don't even say maybe [Match at WrestleMania 41]; I say let's do it!'' [From 3:43 to 4:35]

WWE's reported plan for Cody Rhodes until the return of The Rock and Roman Reigns

The Rock and Roman Reigns became Cody Rhodes' nightmare heading into WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia. However, The American Nightmare took on The Bloodline with the help of a few friends and claimed the Undisputed Title at The Showcase of The Immortals.

The Final Boss and The Tribal Chief went on a hiatus after Roman Reigns lost the title. Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes became a full-time champion on Friday Night SmackDown.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the management doesn't have a big-time direction for the newly crowned champion until The Great One and The Big Dog's return to WWE.

Meltzer also stated that a feud with Randy Orton would not be teased. Elsewhere, Cody Rhodes is set to defend his title against AJ Styles at Backlash 2024 in France.

