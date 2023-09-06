Current WWE champion pays tribute to Trish Stratus during major title match

WWE Superstar Tiffany Stratton defeated Kiana James during the latest episode of NXT. During the bout, Stratton paid tribute to Hall of Famer Trish Stratus.

James earned the opportunity to challenge for the NXT Women's Championship after winning the number one contender's Fatal Four Way match last week. The match was made official for this week's episode.

In the opening match of the night, Stratton and James displayed their athletic prowess as both women looked to gain an advantage over the other. During the back-and-forth action, Stratton paid homage to WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. She executed the Matrix Evasion, a move which was originally made popular by the legendary superstar.

Tiffany Stratton executing the Matrix Evasion against Kiana James.

Stratton successfully retained her title after she hit James with the Prettiest Moonsault Ever to secure the win. After the bout, Becky Lynch appeared on the titantron as she talked about how the NXT Championship was the only accolade left for her to achieve in WWE.

Lynch announced that she was coming back to NXT next week to challenge Stratton for the championship in the main event. It will be interesting to see if the Man is able to claim the title which had eluded her in the past.

Do you think Tiffany Stratton will still be the NXT Women's Champion after next week? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Why WWE fans LOVE John Cena