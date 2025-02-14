Current WWE champion pens heartfelt note to his wife

A current WWE champion has penned a heartfelt note for his wife on Valentine's Day. He called their marriage "true love."

Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa are in a whirlwind of chaos on SmackDown. Two tag teams in the division are gunning for the gold they currently possess, and one of them has it in for the champs. The Street Profits have notified DIY and Motor City Machine Guns that they are coming for the WWE Tag Team Championship.

Ahead of the blue brand's episode on Valentine's Day, Johnny Wrestling took some time to spend with his family. He and his real-life wife Candice LeRae had a date night, watching the new Captain America: Brave New World feature. Gargano took to his X (fka Twitter) account to pen a heartfelt note for her.

"True love is going through multiple flight delays to get to Washington, DC for Smackdown, finally getting to your hotel at 11pm, quickly changing into your matching velvet Captain America sweatsuits (because of course), finding a theatre playing the absolute last showing of Captain America: Brave New World at 11:45pm so you can actually still have your official Valentine's Day 'date'.. These photos were taken at 2:30am btw. Happy Valentine's Day," Johnny Gargano wrote.

Check out his heartfelt tweet below:

Could DIY's second WWE Tag Team Championship reign end at the hands of the Street Profits?

Motor City Machine Guns challenged DIY at Royal Rumble 2025 and failed to regain the belts. But part of the blame can be put on the Street Profits, who interfered in the title bout contested under Two-out-of-Three Falls rule.

While the former champions will square off with Los Garza tonight on WWE SmackDown, DIY needs to be on the lookout for Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, who issued a warning to both teams last week. Dawkins claimed that the impending violence would be televised and that they were back to take it all.

"Honestly, we wouldn't even be in this position right now, if you didn't give our opportunity away," Angelo Dawkins said. "DIY, your days are numbered. Every time the Street Profits gets close to the Tag Team Titles, somebody just wants to show up. Somebody wants to appear out of nowhere. Somebody wants to sc**w us over. Well, no more."

It remains to be seen where things go from here in SmackDown's tag team division. DIY won the WWE Tag Team Championship from Motor City Machine Guns in December 2024, while the Street Profits are a hungry duo, who last held the gold four years ago.

