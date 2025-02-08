WWE's Street Profits break silence following their Royal Rumble attack

The Street Profits have almost become strangers to the WWE Tag Team Titles. They have not won any belts since January 2021. But Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford have had enough of living in obscurity.

At the 2025 Royal Rumble, The Street Profits made their unexpected presence felt when they interfered in the WWE Tag Team Championship two-out-of-three falls match. The contestants were DIY and Motor City Machine Guns. Both were put on notice by Ford and Dawkins, who appear to have an edge now.

On the February 7, episode of SmackDown, The Street Profits sent a clear message to the reigning champions, asserting their intent to win gold again after four long, titleless years in the tag team division. They also had something to say to the former challengers, MCMG:

"Honestly, we wouldn't even be in this position right now, if you didn't give our opportunity away," Angelo Dawkins said. "DIY, your days are numbered. Every time The Street Profits gets close to the tag team titles, somebody just wants to show up. Somebody wants to appear out of nowhere. Somebody wants to sc**w us over. Well, no more," he added.

Montez Ford followed Dawkins's fiery promo, reminding the locker room of tag teams that had split before. However, that won't happen with The Street Profits:

"How many brothers in tag teams are we going to see turn on each other just for them to mend back together because they know the grass isn't green on the other side? It's so sad. We'll always be together. We'll stay together. And this violence would be televised," Ford stated.

Montez Ford recently claimed he wanted to break a longstanding system in the professional wrestling scene.

#DIY retained the WWE Tag Team Titles at the 2025 Royal Rumble despite interference from The Street Profits

Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa organically turned heel when they tricked Motor City Machine Guns before gaining the WWE Tag Team Championship. Ford and Dawkins were also after the belts, but they got relegated to an afterthought when the former champions became the number-one contenders.

But after a brief hiatus, they returned at the Rumble, attacking both teams. All signs point to a Triple Threat contest as Motor City Machine Guns does not appear to be done with their title pursuit.

Although Montez Ford had discussed a potential singles career before WWE's move to Netflix, he also reiterates that he has no intention of splitting up with Angelo Dawkins.

