Current WWE champion sends brutal threat to Bianca Belair

Bianca Belair has been out of action after sustaining a finger injury at WrestleMania 41. Amid her absence from the squared circle, the 36-year-old has received a brutal threat from a popular star.Before turning her attention to the Women's World Championship, The EST of WWE was engaged in an enthralling storyline with Naomi and Jade Cargill. Belair's injury might have led to the creative team making changes to the originally planned storyline. However, she did officiate a No Holds Barred Match between her former allies at WWE Evolution on July 13.Earlier today, Women's World Champion Naomi issued a warning to Bianca Belair, declaring unfinished business between the two former tag team partners. Reacting to a clip of Bianca saying she had yet to wrestle The Glow in a singles match, Naomi threatened to K.O.D. The EST of WWE from the top of the titantron. You can check out her X/Twitter post by clicking here.&quot;@BiancaBelairWWE I will K.O.D. your a** from the top of the titantron you turncoat⚠️,&quot; Naomi wrote. Bianca Belair shares honest opinion on Naomi winning the Women's World ChampionshipAfter losing to Jade Cargill at WWE Evolution in a No Holds Barred Match, Naomi cashed in her Money in the Bank contract during the main event of the all-women's PLE to dethrone IYO SKY and become the new Women's World Champion.During a recent appearance on the SHAK Wrestling podcast, Bianca Belair broke character and noted that she was happy for Naomi cashing in her Money in the Bank contract successfully and winning the gold. She added that the title win was a long way coming and the veteran thoroughly deserved it.&quot;Naomi is someone who has been with the business for so long, and her journey has been one where, when you know, she gets something like cashing at Money in the Bank, and she becomes champion. As much as the new character where she's been just unhinged and been doing crazy things, even the crowd couldn't help but cheer for her, and be excited for her, and be happy for her. She's a true veteran inside and outside the ring. I was very close with her before we were a tag team, but even when we became a tag team, I feel like I became even more closer to her. Despite what's going on and on storyline, I'm very happy for her, and everybody was very happy for her. This has been a long time coming and she deserves it,&quot; Belair said.You can check out the entire conversation below:It will be interesting to see if Bianca Belair feuds with Naomi over the Women's World Championship following her return to in-ring action.