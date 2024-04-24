Current WWE champion sends a one-word message following Cameron Grimes' release

Cameron Grimes' release from WWE has come as a shock, as fans and veterans had high hopes for the star due to his past work on the independent circuit. Unfortunately, the star's dream of working for the company has ended.

Cameron Grimes was heavily featured on the then-Black and Gold brand under Triple H's creative leadership. The star was featured in a high-profile feud with LA Knight and brought back the Million Dollar Championship for a short stint on the brand.

Later, he captured the North American Championship from Carmelo Hayes and eventually received his main roster call-up at last year's annual WWE Draft. However, he was recently released from the promotion.

Several notable names across the globe reacted to the release, including current United States Champion Logan Paul. The Maverick reportedly worked with the star while training for Royal Rumble 2024.

After Grimes' release, Paul sent a one-word message, along with several other names in the promotion. The former North American Champion lost to Bron Breakker in his final match on Friday Night SmackDown.

Logan Paul reacts to Cameron Grimes' release!

It will be interesting to see what the star does next in the world of professional wrestling.

Several WWE Superstars were released ahead of Cameron Grimes' exit

WWE often releases stars after the biggest event of the year due to budget cuts. Creative deadends are one of the main reasons for the promotion to release stars from their contracts.

Back in the day, the old regime aggressively released stars after WrestleMania. It was hoped that the trend would end under the new regime. Unfortunately, Triple H's regime has also released several notable names in the past few months.

After a successful merger with Endeavor, superstars such as Dolph Ziggler, Mustafa Ali, and many more were released from WWE. Recently, Jinder Mahal, Indus Sher, Xia Li, and Xyon Quinn were released following WrestleMania earlier this month.

