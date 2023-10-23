Current WWE champion shares picture with Triple H in response to question 

WWE Superstar Chelsea Green recently sent a message ahead of this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

Green is currently approaching 100 days as the Women's Tag Team Champion. She had captured the titles, alongside Sonya Deville, a few months back during an episode of RAW.

A Twitter user recently asked everyone what was the one thing they could brag about which they did in 2023. Green responded to this tweet, stating that she became a 2-time Women's Tag Team Champion. She shared pictures of herself with Triple H alongside her tag partners, Sonya Deville and Piper Niven.

"2x WWE Tag Team Champion," Chelsea shared.

Check her tweet below:

Although Green claims to be a two-time champion, factually she's still a one-time champ, seeing as she never lost the titles in the first place. Niven replaced Deville to become the champion, after the latter suffered an ACL injury.

Green was last seen in action during last week's episode of NXT, when she made her way out, with Niven, to cause distraction during the match between Tegan Nox and Lyra Valkyria.

Matt Cardona says that Chelsea Green is the best WWE rehire in recent times

Chelsea Green was released by WWE in 2021. However, the former NXT star made her return to the Stamford-based company at Royal Rumble earlier this year.

During an appearance on Fightful's The Hump podcast, Matt Cardona had huge praises for his wife. He said that Green was the most successful rehire in recent times.

"She is doing excellent. Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, Tag Team Champion. When she was released, she was actually wrestling on the indies. I don't know what the pre-requisite for coming back to WWE was, it felt like the pre-requisite was doing nothing, but Chelsea actually worked her a** off, and it shows. She's knocking it out of the park right now. I'd argue that from all of those rehires, she's been the most successful," Cardona said.

