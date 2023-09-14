Current WWE champion surprisingly beats Cody Rhodes to rank in the PWI top ten for the first time

Pro Wrestling Illustrated released their annual top ten earlier today and surprisingly it was led by WWE star Seth Rollins, despite the star only holding a title for a fraction of the year.

Rollins was able to take over Roman Reigns, who ranked second, as well as several other stars including Gunther who was ranked fourth. Gunther remains unpinned and made history earlier this month when he became the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE history.

Gunther has risen through the rankings to wipe out last year's spot at 98, 1 so much so that he has ranked above Cody Rhodes. The popular superstar surprisingly landed in tenth position, despite main-eventing WrestleMania alongside Roman Reigns earlier this year.

Rhodes, Gunther, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins are the only WWE stars in the top ten, with Jon Moxley rounding off the top three with his former Shield teammates.

Gunther has dominated WWE for the past year

Gunther has dominated the wrestling world since he was promoted to the main roster back in 2022 and only recently came close to being pinned for the first time when he took on Chad Gable.

Gunther was beaten for the first time via countout several weeks ago, but Gable was unable to prevent him from making history since he retained his Championship in their showdown last week.

Gunther now heads into Fastlane looking to defend his Championship once again, but whilst Gable is looking for one more shot at the title, it doesn't appear as though Gunther wants to give it to him.

Gunther has brushed aside every challenger that has stepped in his path, so it's hard to imagine who else could step up for the upcoming premium live event.

