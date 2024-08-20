Current WWE champion takes hilarious shot at Shayna Baszler following major RAW victory

A current champion in WWE took a major shot at Shayna Baszler today on social media. The Queen of Spades competed in a title match during last night's edition of WWE RAW in Florida.

The Unholy Union (Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn) defended the Women's Tag Team Championship against The Pure Fusion Collective's Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark, and Damage CTRL's IYO SKY and Kairi Sane last night on RAW. Fyre and Dawn were able to pick up the victory and retain the titles.

Baszler took to Instagram today to send a message following RAW and included several images from last night's show.

"First rule of Pure FC…… #wwe #wweraw #LimbByLimb #ShootYourShot," she wrote.

Isla Dawn hilariously reacted to the veteran's post and claimed that her aim was off while shooting her shot last night on RAW.

"Shot your shot but your aim was off 😇," she wrote.

Dawn takes a hilarious shot at Baszler on Instagram.

The Unholy Union captured the Women's Tag Team Championship by defeating Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair at Clash at the Castle. Cargill sent a message ahead of RAW last night hinting that the duo want the titles back.

WWE legend praises Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently praised Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler as a tag team.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, Mantell noted that Baszler and Stark were intimidating as a duo. He added that he would run away if he stumbled upon them in a dark alley.

"Hey, I haven't seen Zoey Stark that much. My God, her and Baszler together? They'd make a train back up and take up a dirt road. I'd hate to meet them in a dark corner. I'd say, 'Whatever you want ladies.'" He continued, "I wouldn't get my a** kicked. If I saw them in a dark alley one night, I'm not hanging around and chit chatting. I'd be gone." [12:05 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

The Unholy Union has put together an impressive reign as Women's Tag Team Champions so far. It will be interesting to see if Cargill and Belair get another shot at the titles in the weeks ahead on SmackDown.

