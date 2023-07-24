Current WWE champion takes shot at RAW and SmackDown; points out major issue

WWE is not doing enough on RAW and SmackDown, according to a current titleholder. The two brands have fallen short of what needs to be done as far as the women stars are concerned. Current NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton elaborated on the biggest issue facing the main roster brands during a recent interview.

Stratton became the champion after winning a tournament and beating Lyra Valkyria in the finals. Since then, she has been involved in a feud with Thea Hail and has so far successfully held on to her title.

Tiffany Stratton was recently interviewed by TV Insider, where she spoke about the current WWE women's division. She said that when it came to NXT, things were going really well when compared to RAW and SmackDown. She proceeded to take shots at the two main roster brands, saying the spotlight on women there was lacking.

"I think we have a really good women’s division at NXT. I think it’s one of the better ones compared to RAW and SmackDown. At NXT, I feel we have such a spotlight for the women. I definitely feel on RAW and SmackDown, it’s not as much of the spotlight for the women."

Tiffany Stratton praised the WWE NXT Women's division

Stratton also went on to praise the WWE NXT Women's division, mentioning the young talent who were doing a lot already at a very young age. She said that in the next few years, the women would be taking over on RAW and SmackDown.

"We have a lot of young talent. Thea Hail, for instance, is only 19 years old. Roxanne Perez, who is basically 21. Cora Jade, 22. I definitely think there is a lot of future within the NXT women’s division. I can definitely see a lot of the girls taking over within the next three or four years on RAW and SmackDown."

Stratton was also present this week at SmackDown, where she was part of the crowd. It remains to be seen when she will make her main roster debut.