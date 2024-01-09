WWE aired another episode of RAW this week, and the show was filled with action throughout. One of the major highlights of the show was Kayden Carter and Katana Chance successfully defending their tag team title against Chelsea Green and Piper Niven. Former head writer Vince Russo, however, feels that the outcome of the match was wrong.

Chelsea and Piper were the Women's Tag Team Champions before Carter and Chance upstaged them. They got their opportunity to regain their titles this week but eventually came up short in a closely contested match.

Reviewing the match on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo said he would have chosen the former champions to regain their title instead.

"If I'm the head writer of RAW, and I have seen what Carter and Chance have done, and I've seen what Green and Piper have done, I'm not going with Carter and Chance," said Russo. (38:48 - 39:05)

He further mentioned that the current champions lacked charisma as opposed to Green and Niven:

"I don't know who's Carter and Chance, and I don't even care. I don't know who's who. You're going to tell me that these two women have more charisma than Chelsea Green and Piper Niven?" Russo added. (39:14 - 39:27)

WWE veteran is set for life, according to Vince Russo

On the latest episode of the WWE's flagship weekly show, the saga between R-Truth and The Judgment Day continued. Truth has been hilarious in his attempt to be a part of the heel faction, and he impressed fans with his work on RAW.

On Legion of RAW, Vince Russo said the former United States Champion was 'set for life.'

"He's set for life, period. He's been doing it for a long time. He's got a very very very nice bank account, god bless him. Good for him man, good for him,'' said Russo. (41:13-41:23)

Expand Tweet

It'll be interesting to see how long this saga between The Judgment Day and R-Truth goes on. The latter has also been teaming up with his former partner, The Miz, recently, and they even won a match against JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio on the Day 1 edition of RAW.

What did you think of RAW this week? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Legion of RAW and embed the YouTube video if you use any quotes from the article.