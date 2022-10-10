Current WWE faction member sends a one-word message to Bray Wyatt after his Extreme Rules return

At Extreme Rules 2022, Bray Wyatt made his much-awaited epic return to WWE after being released in 2021.

The majority of the wrestling world reacted to Wyatt's return, including Maximum Male Models member ma.çé. The 31-year-old took to Twitter to share a photo of his faction featuring mån.sôör and Maxxine Dupri with a one-word caption.

"fiendish," wrote ma.çé.

Before being released by WWE in 2021, Wyatt got himself massively over with the WWE Universe as The Fiend. He also won the Universal Championship as The Fiend after dethroning Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel 2019.

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette was critical of Bray Wyatt's return

In reaction to Bray Wyatt's WWE return, the majority of the WWE Universe seemed ecstatic and praised Triple H and his creative team.

However, Jim Cornette wasn't impressed with the segment. Speaking on his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the wrestling veteran questioned what Wyatt's gimmick has got to do with pro wrestling.

"The people love him [but] I don't know what this has to do with wrestling,"

Additionally, Cornette explained why he isn't a fan of the gimmick. He noted that Wyatt's character would fit well in a horror movie. He said:

"I guess Philadelphia again would be the place where anybody would want to see anything loony in wrestling. But, maybe there's a good horror movie in this gimmick, I don't know, but I just I don't see what the fu*k. When you've got the the babyfaces in this equation - and I guess now he is a babyface - because people love him. But when you've got a supernatural guy with living puppets that invade the babyfaces' fu*king spaces and they've got to act like that they are legitimately concerned about the animal puppets and the, you know, Presto the Magic Clown fu*king kids show set."

It now remains to be seen who Bray Wyatt's first feud in WWE will be and which brand he will appear on.

