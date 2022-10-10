Jim Cornette blasts Bray Wyatt's return at WWE Extreme Rules 2022

Former WWE personality Jim Cornette has been critical of Bray Wyatt and his return at Extreme Rules 2022.

After being released by WWE in July 2021, Bray Wyatt returned to the company at Saturday's Premium Live Event to close out the show. It was revealed that the former world champion was the "white rabbit" that the company had teased over the last few weeks.

On his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, Cornette questioned whether Wyatt's character has a place in wrestling. He felt that the gimmick could be a good horror movie character but doesn't feel it should exist in pro wrestling.

"The people love him [but] I don't know what this has to do with wrestling," said Cornette. [From 1:12 to 1:18]

The wrestling veteran expanded his criticism of Bray Wyatt and why he isn't a fan of the character.

"I guess Philadelphia again would be the place where anybody would want to see anything loony in wrestling. But, maybe there's a good horror movie in this gimmick, I don't know, but I just I don't see what the fu*k. When you've got the the babyfaces in this equation - and I guess now he is a babyface - because people love him. But when you've got a supernatural guy with living puppets that invade the babyfaces' fu*king spaces and they've got to act like that they are legitimately concerned about the animal puppets and the, you know, Presto the Magic Clown fu*king kids show set," added Cornette. [From 2:42 to 3:30]

Cornette has been critical of Wyatt and his gimmick in the past as well, even going as far as saying that he wished the former Universal Champion retired from pro wrestling.

Jim Cornette was willing to give Bray Wyatt another chance in WWE

When WWE began using the White Rabbit storyline a few weeks ago and reports linked it to Wyatt's return, Cornette said that he would give Wyatt another chance to prove him wrong.

Cornette said that he would be onboard with Wyatt's character if it was "spooky and interesting and not silly and fake," but going by his recent comments, it seems that he's not a fan.

It remains to be seen which brand Wyatt will feature in next following his return at Extreme Rules.

Do you think Bray Wyatt's character has a place in pro wrestling? Sound off below.

