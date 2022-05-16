"Most insulting, rotten, embarrassing" - Jim Cornette blasts ex-WWE Universal Champion's gimmick

Former WWE personality Jim Cornette says he'd be pleased if Bray Wyatt retires from pro wrestling.

Wyatt was released by WWE last year and is yet to sign with another pro wrestling promotion. As per a recent report, the former Universal Champion may never return to the squared circle.

Cornette was asked by a fan about Wyatt's rumored retirement, and he did not have any kind words for the two-time Universal Champion's "Fiend" gimmick.

"People want to know where he [Bray Wyatt] is. I have no idea why. I have no idea why anybody is interested in The Fiend after the Firefly Funhouse and the crispy critter from Canyon Creek got burned alive, and all that hocus-pocus science fiction, horror movie mumbo jumbo. The most insulting, rotten, embarrassing, fake, phoney, bad bullsh*t I've ever seen in wrestling - and they still want to know, 'Where is he and when's he coming back?' If he wants to retire, I'm all in favor of it. I might have liked the guy but when I saw The Fiend, nah," said Cornette. (From 1:00 to 1:37)

Jim said that Wyatt made a lot of money from merchandise sales in WWE, and feels that he would've retired too if he had the same payday as the latter.

Bray Wyatt was one of the highest-paid superstars in WWE

When he was released last year, Wyatt was one of the top earners in the company, making around $4 million a year, as per a report.

"At the time he left the company, he was believed to be the third or fourth highest paid performer on the roster with a contract in the $4 million per year range at the time he was cut and was a major merchandise draw."

Wyatt had a 12-year run with the company where he won three world titles - two reigns with the Universal Championship and one with the WWE Championship.

It will be interesting to see if the Eater of Worlds ever makes his return to professional wrestling.

Do you want to see Bray in the squared circle again? Sound off in the comments below.

Please H/T Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru and Sportskeeda if you use any of the above quotes.

Edited by Pratik Singh