“Khali was awful” - Current WWE manager fires shots at Hall of Famer

WWE manager MVP recently aligned himself with Omos on Monday Night RAW. Taking to social media, the former WWE United States Champion addressed comparisons between Omos and a man quite similar to his stature, The Great Khali.

At WrestleMania 38, Omos came up short when he faced Bobby Lashley in a singles match. On the RAW after WrestleMania, the former RAW Tag Team Champion paired up with MVP, who turned his back on Lashley.

Taking to Twitter, MVP fired shots at The Great Khali by claiming that Omos cannot be compared to the Hall of Famer. He stated that Khali was "awful" and Omos has plenty of potential.

"If you compare the not so "Great" Khali to the Colossus @TheGiantOmos you're an idiot of the highest order. I've been in the ring with both of them. I'm an expert in this craft. Khali was AWFUL. Omos has HUGE potential. Watch how I move...," MVP wrote.

Check out MVP's tweet below, as he fired shots at The Great Khali:

MVP @The305MVP

I've been in the ring with both of them. I'm an expert in this craft.

Khali was AWFUL.

Omos has HUGE potential.

Watch how I move... If you compare the not so "Great" Khali to the Colossus @TheGiantOmos you're an idiot of the highest order.I've been in the ring with both of them. I'm an expert in this craft.Khali was AWFUL.Omos has HUGE potential.Watch how I move... If you compare the not so "Great" Khali to the Colossus @TheGiantOmos you're an idiot of the highest order.I've been in the ring with both of them. I'm an expert in this craft.Khali was AWFUL. Omos has HUGE potential. Watch how I move...

Omos recently spoke about the possibility of a proper feud with AJ Styles in WWE

Monday Night RAW star Omos recently spoke about the possibility of a proper feud with his former tag team partner, AJ Styles. Together, the two men captured the RAW Tag Team Championships and enjoyed a solid reign with the titles.

However, a few months ago, Omos betrayed Styles, and the two men clashed in a match. While recently speaking with Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast, the Nigerian star explained that an extended storyline with Styles would be emotional.

"I am excited for that. That's going to be a lot of fun. But also, that's going to be emotional for both of us." Omos said. "I try not to get choked up thinking about it because I really have genuine love for that guy." [29:26-29:37]

Omos and Styles captured the RAW Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 37 when the duo defeated The New Day. The win marked Omos' first and only reign with a championship in WWE so far.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Out of Character with Ryan Satin and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Could Corey Graves join a supernatural faction? A former WWE writer thinks so. Details here.

LIVE POLL Q. Are you a fan of The Great Khali? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Colin Tessier