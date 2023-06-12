Current WWE official sends a message to AEW's Claudio Castagnoli fka Cesaro

A current WWE official had a message for Claudio Castagnoli fka Cesaro.

Ever since his debut, Tyson Kidd showed a lot of potential. He even had a successful run in the WWE. However, his career was plagued by injuries that forced him into early retirement.

During his WWE tenure, Tyson Kidd won the tag team titles with Cesaro who is now known as Claudio Castagnoli. Speaking on the McGuire Show, Tyson Kidd revealed how proud and happy he is for Claudio.

"I’m always so proud of Claudio (Castagnoli). He’s the best. So, June 1st — this is a funny story, to me..... I got a text from Claudio and he just said, ‘Hey man, I hope you’re well,’ blah, blah, blah. It was kind of short but… I didn’t text him right away. I was getting ready to hit the road… and then when I was on the plane, I realized, oh! It’s June 1st today. He knew before me. He figured it out. He is great at that. That day when I got hurt and that following day and then I have the surgery a few weeks later, he’s there."

He continued:

"He’s there for all of that stuff. He is one of the most genuine human beings you will ever meet. He’s a great, great person and I wish nothing but the most success for him and I’m so happy for him and I know he’s happy and I’m just happy for him. Gives me goosebumps right now (thinking about how Castagnoli honored me after my injury), and he even incorporated the sharpshooter into his move-set. But that meant a lot. Like I said, he’s the man dude. He’s the man." [H/T Post Wrestling]

Claudio Castagnoli fka Cesaro recently opened up about the Blackpool Combat Club

Ever since joining AEW, Claudio has managed to rejuvenate his career. He has joined the Blackpool Combat Club alongside, Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, and Wheeler Yuta. Together the group has dominated AEW and laid waste to anyone who stepped up to them.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Claudio Castagnoli opened up about the Blackpool Combat Club saying that the group is built on passion.

“Joining AEW just felt right, and being in the BCC just feels right. Yesterday, when I stepped in a NJPW ring, it just felt right. We in the BCC are having fun and that authenticity translates. You can’t fake passion, and I feel it’s the thing that the BCC is built on,” Claudio Castagnoli said.

Claudio has been doing some great things in AEW and ROH. It will be great to see him win the AEW World Title one day.

What do you make of Claudio's AEW run? Sound off in the comments section.

