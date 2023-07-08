Current WWE RAW Superstar might be the female Rock, says former champion (Exclusive)

There aren't many names in WWE with the star power of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. The Great One, however, once saw Trish Stratus as the female equivalent of himself, and EC3 seems to agree with the comparison.

While speaking to Ryan Satin in May, Stratus revealed that Johnson took her aside back in the day and told her that she could be the "female Rock."

During the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 admitted that he saw some merit in The Rock's comment. The former WWE star stated that Rock and Stratus had different careers outside of wrestling, as one became a massive Hollywood draw while the other focussed on her family.

Yet, from strictly a popularity standpoint in wrestling circles, Trish might have been the women's division's Rock, and EC3 couldn't deny it.

"Yeah, I reckon so, and I think having said that, it is probably The Rock, you know, back in the day, he was hot on top and what he became and who she became. What I will say is if she is the female Rock, based on success, they've had very different avenues outside of wrestling. One became a box-office star, but like, Trish, did something just as important and became a mother, like a fantastic family person. So, successful in that field." [0:50 - 1:20]

EC3, however, argued that from a promo perspective, The Rock might have been on a different level as not many talents could deliver epic one-liners like The Brahma Bull.

"I guess, at the peak, I don't know if there would be a female Rock just lacking the ability to hit the one-liners and the zingers. But as far as the overall appeal and the actions, she is close." [1:21 - 1:40]

Trish Stratus is in the midst of a high-profile run in WWE

Apart from a few in-ring returns in recent years, fans would have never imagined the former women's champion signing up for another full-time role in WWE.

After initially helping Becky Lynch and Lita and teaming up with them at WrestleMania 39, Trish Stratus turned heel and has since been at the top of her game on Monday Night RAW. The WWE Hall of Famer has also taken Zoey Stark under her wing and has consistently proved why she has always been one of the most talented and versatile female performers in pro wrestling history.

While Stratus did not win the recent Money in the Bank ladder match, WWE advanced her storyline with Becky Lynch, and they are expected to have a huge singles match at SummerSlam on August 5.

