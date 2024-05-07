Current WWE regime has "buried" Vince McMahon alive; according to former employee (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo spoke about a scenario where Vince McMahon was pronounced not guilty.

The former CEO and Chairman of WWE had to take a back seat after some allegations about misconduct surfaced. Things got worse when former employee Janel Grant filed a lawsuit accusing him of sexual harassment. The 78-year-old resigned from the company and issued a public statement, claiming the allegations to be false.

During the recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW episode, Russo claimed that McMahon has been erased from WWE history at this point. He questioned whether the new management and the employees would apologize to Mr. McMahon if he were found innocent. The former writer mentioned that they might not even recognize his legacy anymore.

"Bro, remember the buried alive matches? This company has buried Vince McMahon alive. He's still alive and they've buried him. They've run him over, backed the truck up, run him over again, backed the truck up. So totally separated their self from this guy, they're loving it bro and they're gloating about it, you can see it. I'm like, what if this poor, miserable, old man is found not guilty? Do people apologize? Do people go back and give him the credit that he deserves?" [From 12:13 onwards]

You can watch the full video here:

This year's WrestleMania was one of its kind as Vince McMahon had nothing to do with the creative process. It was touted as the first 'Mania of the new era.

It will be interesting to see how the Janel Grant lawsuit pans out and whether Mr. McMahon's legacy is restored.

