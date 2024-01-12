Current WWE roster resembles "Attitude Era," says Teddy Long (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long has high praise for the current roster in the company.

Since Triple H's ascension to the role of the Chief Content Officer and Head of Creative, the Stamford-based promotion has gone through significant changes in terms of the shows. Many believe that the change in leadership has breathed fresh life into the product, as well as revitalized several superstars.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Hall of Famer Teddy Long shared his thoughts about the current WWE roster. According to him, the lineup resembled the famed Attitude era of the pro wrestling business.

"Not to keep dwelling on it, but like I said, I think they are doing the right thing now. Attitude Era, certainly you can see resemblance of that coming back and it's just, it's just real good work man. It's good stuff." [1:05 onwards]

The WWE Hall of Famer has also talked about his favorite tag teams

Teddy Long has an eclectic pick of tag teams when it comes to picking his favorite, which his evident from his Mount Rushmore selection.

Speaking on another episode of Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, the veteran had named some vintage duos as his favorite tag teams of all time.

"Well, you took mine just then... I didn't have the road warriors in there. I had Rock and Roll, Midnight Express. I had Doom, and I had uh, there's another tag team, Nikita and Ivan, the Koloffs." [1:17 onwards]

WWE has kept on evolving through the decades, adapting to modern requirements quite smoothly. It remains to be seen how the company will change under the leadership of Triple H.

