WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long names his Mount Rushmore of Tag Teams (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Teddy Long has a few vintage names for his Mount Rushmore list of the best tag teams of all time, which he recently elaborated on.

Teddy Long has been in the pro-wrestling business for more almost four decades at this point, making him a veteran in the truest sense of tthe word. During his time in WWE, he had played the role of a referee as well as the General Manager of SmackDown and ECW. His accomplishments were rewarded later on in 2017 when he was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy was asked to list his Mount Rushmore of Tag Teams. He stated:

"Well, you took mine just then... I didn't have the road warriors in there. I had Rock and Roll, Midnight Express. I had Doom, and I had uh, there's another tag team, Nikita and Ivan, the Koloffs. " [1:17 onwards]

You can check out the full video here:

Teddy Long also commented on a WWE Superstar turning heel

While the decision to turn AJ Styles heel has come as quite a shock for fans, Teddy Long believes it was the right call.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, he explained how the return of CM Punk and AJ Styles' heel turn were paving the road for an exceptional WrestleMania.

"That's what we need. That's what we need. People have not been shocked since CM Punk. So while you got 'em, keep 'em. As soon as they got shocked with CM Punk, here comes AJ Styles and he does his thing with LA Knight, here's a two-shocker. Tell me they ain't getting ready for WrestleMania." [5:18 - 5:38]

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for The Phenomenal One in WWE.

