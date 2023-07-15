Current SmackDown star Karrion Kross has shared that he wants to revisit his feud with Drew McIntyre and Rey Mysterio.

The two-time NXT Champion made a shocking return to WWE last year and attacked The Scottish Warrior during an episode of SmackDown. They collided in a Strap Match at Extreme Rules, and a Steel Cage match at Crown Jewel. The Harbinger of Doom also feuded with WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio. Their final match took place on the April 22 episode of the blue brand this year, which he won.

During a recent conversation with Mike Jones in DC, Karrion Kross commented on which superstars he has his sights set on in WWE. He stated that he wants to do more with AJ Styles, Rey Mysterio, and Drew McIntyre.

"You bet your top dollar there will be," Kross said in reference to doing more with AJ Styles. "Aside from Rey Mysterio, who I feel we have unfinished business and I wouldn't be surprised if he revisit that one day. He's on Raw and I'm on SmackDown right now, but working with Drew [McIntyre] was very physical and I very much like that." (H/T Fightful)

Could Karrion Kross beat Drew McIntyre in another match?

The Scottish Warrior is one of the biggest and strongest superstars in all of WWE. He's defeated many top names, including Brock Lesnar, Randy Orton, and Sheamus.

However, his two matches against Karrion Kross last year were stipulation-based.

The two stars never faced each other in a normal wrestling match. If they did, it's hard to figure out who would've won. Kross has Scarlett by his side, who could interfere in the match.

Since Drew McIntyre and The Doomwalker are currently on different brands, it doesn't seem like they'll face each other again anytime soon.

Would you like to see another match between Drew and Kross? Sound off in the comments below!