Current WWE SmackDown star sends message to AEW's Saraya following championship win

A WWE Superstar sent her regards to Saraya after she won the AEW Women's World Championship at All In in London, England.

Saraya defeated Toni Storm, Hikaru Shida, and Britt Baker for her first championship victory since 2014 when she won the WWE Divas title. She was joined by her entire family as they celebrated her triumph.

It's been a long road for Saraya, who was forced to retire in 2017 due to a neck injury when she was with WWE. She signed with AEW last year after getting cleared to make her in-ring return.

In a post on her Instagram story, SmackDown star Zelina Vega congratulated Saraya for her title win. It should be noted that Vega portrayed AJ Lee in Fighting with My Family, a movie about Saraya's family and her road to WWE.

Zelina Vega congratulates Saraya on Instagram.

It was an emotional moment for Saraya as she celebrated with her family in front of 80,000 people in her home country. With all the things she endured over the past few years, many fans could see it as a well-deserved ovation.

Saraya teases match against former WWE Superstar

At the post-All In media scrum, Saraya teased a potential match with Mercedes Mone, formerly known as Sasha Banks. Mone was in attendance and was shown on camera several times during the show.

"That's right, bring her on," Saraya said. "I saw her and thought, 'Okay, she's going to be watching, great.' We already have history. I wanted to win the championship in front of her, honestly. I know if she were to ever come in, she's going to try and get this. I say, absolutely, bring her on. Mercedes, if you're watching this, we can't wait for you to finally join us." [H/T Fightful]

AEW's next pay-per-view is All Out in Chicago next week. However, Mone is still sidelined with an ankle injury and remains signed with NJPW and Stardom.

