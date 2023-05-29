Current WWE SmackDown star shares emotional post about his magnificent gift for mother

When we look at the current roster on SmackDown, there are several major names and a few WWE stars yet to make a mark in one of their own storylines. Santos Escobar has been heavily featured in the Mysterio family feud on the Road to WrestleMania 39, but has been unable to find his footing as a singles star.

His face turn was widely backed by the WWE Universe, however. After a major victory over The Usos, both Rey Mysterio and the 39-year-old may continue as a tag team? There's definitely a lot of fan support for the LWO faction.

Most recently, Santos Escobar shared a post on Twitter, revealing that he bought his mother a new house. He even thanked Lucha Libre for helping him achieve his goals, part of it was taking care of his parents:

"Thank you LUCHA LIBRE… one of the most beautiful satisfactions in life… being able to take care of my parents, I GOT MY MOM A HOUSE!!! I’m beyond grateful!! again… GRACIAS LUCHA LIBRE," Escobar wrote.

SANTOS ESCOBAR💀🇲🇽 @EscobarWWE Thank you LUCHA LIBRE… one of the most beautiful satisfactions in life… being able to take care of my parents, I GOT MY MOM A HOUSE!!! I’m beyond grateful!! 🥹 again… GRACIAS LUCHA LIBRE. Thank you LUCHA LIBRE… one of the most beautiful satisfactions in life… being able to take care of my parents, I GOT MY MOM A HOUSE!!! I’m beyond grateful!! 🥹 again… GRACIAS LUCHA LIBRE. https://t.co/NLCR4g2doX

With Roman Reigns busy with The Bloodline story, a world title contention for Escobar may not be possible in the near future.

However, Austin Theory managed to defeat Sheamus this past Friday night on the blue brand and could be a free man at this point.

One can't rule out the possibility of an Austin Theory vs. Santos Escobar feud over the United States Championship. The Latino star is a clear babyface and would mesh well with the brash heel.

Santos Escobar's fellow LWO stablemate wants to dethrone WWE SmackDown Women's Champion

Zelina Vega got a fantastic reception from the home crowd in Puerto Rico, as the LWO star has firmly established her place on the SmackDown roster. She is a credible challenger for Rhea Ripley. The only problem is, the latter is now on RAW.

It may take a while for Zelina to get another opportunity at The Eradicator's title, but that did not stop her from addressing her outlook on dethroning the latter:

"It's not like it's not known that, her and I are very close," she said. "But, you're close, up until you're going for the championship."

She further concluded on the Wrestling with Freddie podcast by calling Rhea Ripley her Brock Lesnar to conquer:

"The Rey Mysterio to my Brock Lesnar," Vega said.

While there were rumors for a full-blown feud between The Judgment Day and LWO before WrestleMania 39, both factions are now separated. It remains to be seen if WWE revisits their rivalry, which got a solid fan reaction as they took on one another over the last few months.

Would you like to see Santos Escobar challenge for a title on WWE SmackDown? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Legendary WWE star confesses he did not initially like Dolph Ziggler. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes