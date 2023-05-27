Current WWE star hopes to dethrone Brock Lesnar-esque Rhea Ripley

Does WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley come off as the women's division's Brock Lesnar? Her former rival and current resident of SmackDown, Zelina Vega, recently made some interesting comments about The Eradicator.

Zelina Vega fell short to the SmackDown Women's Champion at Backlash in Puerto Rico earlier this month. However, the reception she got from the home crowd proved that the 32-year-old is already a credible star.

While being interviewed by Freddie Prinze Jr. and Jeff Dye on Wrestling with Freddie, Zelina Vega revealed that she hopes to eventually cut Rhea Ripley down to size, and capture singles gold for the first time in the former's WWE career:

"It's not like it's not known that, her and I are very close," she said. "But, you're close, up until you're going for the championship." [28:08 onwards]

Zelina Vega concluded by saying Rhea Ripley is her Brock Lesnar to conquer:

"The Rey Mysterio to my Brock Lesnar," Vega said.

For now, the SmackDown star is content with being able to compete for the world title in Puerto Rico, as she earlier claimed that it was her biggest dream.

The draft has made things difficult for Zelina Vega at the moment, as Rhea Ripley is currently exclusive to the red brand, taking the SmackDown Women's Title with her. However, a Royal Rumble win next year could put the SmackDown star back on the hunt for the top prize.

Rhea Ripley breaks character to show genuine excitement about wrestling her WWE opponent in Puerto Rico

As aforementioned by Zelina herself, both stars are close friends. Rhea Ripley recently revealed how she felt stepping into the ring with the first female member of the LWO:

"I was very excited for her, but then I went out there, and it all turned into Mami chants, and I was like, ‘Oh.’ It’s cool to hear, don’t get me wrong, but I was thinking about later that night, and I was like, 'Oh no, hopefully, Mami chants don’t drown anything out,' because I know how special this event is to her because I know how special it would be for me to be able to perform in Australia, so I can relate to that."

The WWE megastar continued:

"When I went out there first, and I got the mami chants, I was [worried] but wanted to see what happened when her music hit. The crowd just like turned on me instantly."

👑 QUEEN ZELINA 👑 @ZelinaVegaWWE



The fight continues. Then & Now.. crazy to see this. My dad got me that @WWE shirt when he surprised my brother and I with tickets.. (I still have the shirt) and now standing strong in that ring FOR him. WITH my family.. and mi gente.. Insane. Grateful. Forever.The fight continues. Then & Now.. crazy to see this. My dad got me that @WWE shirt when he surprised my brother and I with tickets.. (I still have the shirt) and now standing strong in that ring FOR him. WITH my family.. and mi gente.. Insane. Grateful. Forever. The fight continues. https://t.co/sIz8VLow0W

Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley is scheduled to defend the SmackDown Women's Championship against WWE veteran Natalya at Night of Champions this Saturday in Saudi Arabia.

What are your thoughts on Zelina Vega potentially dethroning Rhea Ripley down the line? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use any quote, please credit the original source and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Legendary WWE star confesses he did not initially like Dolph Ziggler. More details here.

Poll : Do you think Rhea Ripley is the most dominant female star on WWE's roster today? Yes No 8 votes