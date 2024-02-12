Current WWE star appears jacked 77 days after last appearance

A WWE Superstar of the Monday Night RAW roster, who has not been seen on television for over two months, recently shared an impressive update on social media.

The man in question is Veer Mahaan. He last wrestled on the red brand in a Tag Team Turmoil to determine new number-one contenders to The Judgment Day's titles. The bout was ultimately won by the Creed Brothers.

On Instagram, Veer is seen at the gym looking hench. Prior to his time off, he was part of the tag team Indus Sher alongside Sanga, being managed by former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal.

Check out his Instagram story below:

Veer Mahaan's Instagram story.

During WWE's visit last year to India, Jinder Mahal disclosed his goal in the company today. He claimed that bringing gold into his faction is what he intends to do by helping Indus Sher capture the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

Teddy Long discusses the mysterious absence of Indus Sher on WWE RAW

Jinder Mahal resurfaced out of the blue at RAW: Day 1 last month and had an eventful few weeks. The Rock and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins were the names he stepped into the ring with to tussle. However, The Modern Day Maharaja was not used at the Royal Rumble.

As for Indus Sher, they were rarely used on television in 2023. Legendary SmackDown General Manager Teddy Long is a fan of this faction, as he told Sportskeeda's Bill Apter on The Wrestling Time Machine:

"Well, the tag team with Jinder Mahal as their manager. I know [Bill notes they've barely worked on TV in 2023], I've seen them several times, but they look so good, you know what I mean? And Jinder with them was just perfect, I thought."

Teddy Long added:

"That's something there, too; I wonder why they don't use them more. With the way things are going in the world right now, they would fit right in; it would be a good story there."

It remains to be seen if their luck turns around in 2024. They squared off against Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn at Superstar Spectacle in India last year. Despite limited screen time, the trio has always appeared as a formidable foe for any member of the tag team division.

