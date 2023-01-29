Current WWE star brutally mocks Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch is one of the biggest stars in WWE right now.

The Man was one of the favorites to win the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble in the first WWE premium live event of the year. She entered the match at the 15th spot, taking the fight to Damage CTRL's Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai.

Becky Lynch managed to eliminate Kai and SKY, but Bayley threw her over the top rope. This brought an end to her Rumble journey after just over ten minutes. The Role Model lasted over 27 minutes, scoring five eliminations before Liv Morgan tossed her over the top rope.

After the bout, Bayley took to Twitter to gloat about eliminating The Lass-Kicker.

"Wish I was just sitting in front of the fireplace, cuddling with some cute dogs, sippin on a hot toddy, maybe Netflix and chillin, maybe some rom-com, ………..and thinking about how I ELIMINATED BECKY LYNCH FROM THE ROYAL RUMBLE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!" Bayley tweeted.

Bayley and the former WrestleMania main eventer were set to square off in a steel cage match at RAW XXX. However, the match had to be cut due to time constraints, and the bout is expected to take place at a later date.

WWE star Becky Lynch talked about lying about her age in the past

During an appearance on Kelly Clarkson's show, the Irish superstar opened up about how she lied about her age to begin her wrestling training at the age of 16.

"So I found out that they were opening this wrestling school down about an hour away from where I live. So my brother found out and he was going to go down... He said well you'll have to be 16 and I was like, I'll lie. He said they might ask you for your ID. So I was like alright I'll drop it... I went in and said I was 17 because I thought if I said I was 16, they might ask me for ID... and it worked, I'm a genius." said Lynch. [From 0:50 - 1:38]

Becky Lynch has previously won the Royal Rumble, winning the multi-woman match in 2019. She has won the RAW Women's Championship twice and the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship four times.

