"I haven't seen him for like over 20 years" - Current WWE star on how close he was with Roman Reigns growing up

WWE SmackDown Superstar Solo Sikoa has commented on what his relationship with Roman Reigns was like growing up.

The former NXT North American Champion is The Tribal Chief's cousin and Jimmy and Jey Uso's younger brother. He recently made his main roster debut several weeks ago and became the newest member of the dominant Bloodline faction. The Head of the Table and The Usos were close growing up, but what about The Enforcer?

Speaking to Peter Rosenberg on the latest edition of Cheap Heat, Solo Sikoa stated that he and Roman Reigns weren't very close during their childhood, but they're starting to bond now that they're in WWE.

"You know, seeing Roman in Cardiff, I haven't seen him for like over 20 years. We really weren't close but he was always around at our house, playing with my brothers, because they were the same age and I was way younger than them. He was always around our house, but I think now coming into the business, I'm starting to get close with him, even though the age gap is there. I'm really starting to get close with him because, I mean, it's big uce Roman Reigns, he's been running this game for a while now," said Sikoa. (15:09-15:44)

Solo Sikoa on whether he's received any advice from Roman Reigns and other superstars in WWE

The Enforcer of The Bloodline was introduced to the majority of the WWE Universe at Clash at the Castle, where he cost Drew McIntyre the match. He's had a few matches on the main roster since his call-up.

When asked if Roman Reigns and other stars have given him advice, Solo Sikoa stated:

"Yeah, they'd be some times where other people do pull me aside but they - I feel like my brothers and Roman and Sami already do that enough, so they wouldn't need to. But I feel like I'm blessed to have these four guys around me, Sami, Roman and my brothers, because they're always giving me feedback on everything. Like for me just coming up and just starting man, I've very blessed and lucky to have that because back in the days or now, a lot of guys won't do that," said Sikoa. (14:00-14:34)

The Head of the Table is currently set to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel next month in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It'll be interesting to see what pans out at the event.

