Current WWE star confirms getting training from The Undertaker; he was in tears!

We're sure there aren't any wrestlers who wouldn't want to pick The Undertaker's brain! During a recent interview, Dilsher Shanky opened up about being part of a training session led by The Deadman.

The Undertaker has visited the WWE Performance Center in the past and was kind enough to coach up-and-coming talents. Shanky was one of the lucky rookies who learned more about what it takes to be the perfect pro wrestling performer from the Hall of Famer.

While speaking to Telegraph India, the Indian superstar admitted that he was initially intimidated by the prospects of training under Undertaker. Like many current stars, Shanky idolized The Phenom and cherished every second he spent with the WWE Hall of Famer at the company's developmental zone.

Shanky even claimed that he got teary-eyed while watching Mark Calaway share his knowledge during his trip to the WWE PC:

"Getting coached by The Undertaker at the PC [Performance Center] was scary but also the best feeling in the world. I had tears the first day I saw him training us… this is a legend I grew up watching. He gave us a lot of valuable advice on body language and facial expressions apart from in-ring wrestling wisdom," said Shanky.

Inspired by The Undertaker's teachings, Shanky shares advice to aspiring Indian wrestlers who wish to join WWE

The 32-year-old was one of the featured stars during WWE's recent visit to India. Shanky challenged Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship and put on an impressive performance as he reveled in the applause of Indian fans.

Shanky has been with WWE since 2020, and if it wasn't obvious already, finding a spot in the Stamford-based promotion isn't an easy job for International talents.

When asked about what he'd tell young Indians who dream of breaking into WWE, Shanky stressed they need not neglect their studies and, most importantly, develop their English communication. He added:

"At 15 or 16, please study. Get your education in place and work on your English. That's something you'll need a lot in pro wrestling, especially in WWE."

