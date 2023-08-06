Current WWE star has one-word reaction to her cousin Jimmy betraying Jey Uso

The ending of SummerSlam 2023 saw Jey Uso suffer the biggest betrayal ever. His brother, Jimmy, turned heel on him and allowed Roman Reigns to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Fans are still trying to make sense of this massive twist, and it looks like The Usos' family is too.

WWE Superstar Tamina Snuka was heartbroken at this development, especially considering she is The Usos' cousin. They are related through the marriage of her father, Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka. The 45-year-old star posted a broken heart emoji and the word "WHY."

Check it out below:

Jimmy and Jey Uso breaking up may have an added effect on Tamina, as the three of them debuted in WWE together. The trio spent most of 2010 as a unit on RAW. However, despite never being at odds since then, The Usos are now set to feud with each other.

It will be interesting to see how Jimmy Uso explains himself and Jey's reaction to it. The two could face off at Payback to keep the Bloodline story going, although they were previously hoping for a one-on-one match at WrestleMania.

What did you think of Jimmy's betrayal of Jey Uso? Let us know in the comments below!

