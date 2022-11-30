Current WWE star has one-word reaction to Liv Morgan's latest picture on Instagram

WWE Superstar Natalya had a positive one-word response to Liv Morgan's latest picture on Instagram.

Liv Morgan's last match on television came on the 11 November 2022 episode of SmackDown. She was a part of the 6-pack challenge to determine the number one contender for the SmackDown Women's Championship. Shotzi defeated Lacey Evans, Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Sonya Deville and Xia Li to get the opportunity to compete for the title at Survivor Series 2022.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion recently posted a picture of herself on social media. Her Instagram picture attracted a number of positive reactions from WWE stars, including Natalya.

"Pretty!" - Natalya commented.

Prior to the aforementioned six-woman match, the 28-year-old star wrapped up her feud with Sonya Deville by defeating her in a No Disqualification match. The feud was preceded by Liv losing the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey at Extreme Rules.

Since losing her title, the star has shown some significant changes to her character. The first instance was seen at Extreme Rules itself, when she smiled through Rousey's armbar before eventually losing.

She has portrayed a darker side of her character, showcasing some eccentricities. It will be interesting to see how Triple H books her return to action.

AEW star The Bunny commented on WWE Superstar Liv Morgan's cameo appearance

AEW star The Bunny commented on the former SmackDown Women's Champion's cameo appearance on the television show Chucky. The Bunny admitted that she does not know Morgan personally, but found it very cool.

"That was so cool. I don't know her personally but I was full-on cheering her on," The Bunny said. "I can imagine that was probably a huge deal for her and like man that is so cool," she added. [H/T: WrestlingInc]

The Bunny herself is a fan of Chucky. She has stated previously that she likes horror-related content. The Bunny also revealed that her current in-ring name has taken inspiration from titles such as House of 1000 Corpses and The Devil's Rejects.

The Bunny was last seen on All Elite Wrestling television back in March. On the final episode of Dynamite in March, Toni Storm defeated the Bunny in an Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament Qualifying match.

