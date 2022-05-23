"This is her"- Current WWE star gives her honest opinion on Rhea Ripley joining Judgment Day

WWE Superstar Raquel Rodriguez shared her thoughts on Rhea Ripley joining Edge's villainous faction, Judgment Day.

The Nightmare joined the ranks of Edge's stable at WrestleMania Backlash, assisting the Rated R Superstar in his bout against AJ Styles. The duo, along with Damian Priest, are currently embroiled in a feud with Styles, Finn Balor, and Liv Morgan.

Speaking about Rhea aligning herself with Judgment Day on WWE's The Bump, Raquel stated that the former RAW Women's Champion looks to be in her natural element in the villainous squad:

"That girl has no ceiling. Look at her! This is her though. This is her from the day she started at the PC [Performance Center] from when I first saw her with long blonde hair, smiling all the time too. In getting to know her and hanging out with her and traveling with her, I know that this is the Rhea Ripley she's been waiting to show everyone." (From 26:14 to 26:32)

Rhea Ripley loves working with Edge in WWE

Rhea Ripley stunned the WWE Universe when she turned on Liv Morgan. The Nightmare assaulted her former partner after losing a Tag Team Championship match against Sasha Banks and Naomi.

However, a bigger surprise came at WrestleMania Backlash when the former NXT Women's Champion joined forces with Edge, becoming the newest addition to the heel faction.

During a recent interview with WKDQ-FM, Ripley shared her excitement about working with the Master Manipulator:

"Edge is such an amazing talent and he's been through so many different matches and he's done so much stuff in this company. I think I'm gonna learn a lot from in the next few months, if not years. So, I'm very excited to be working with him and I do think he could definitely help me climb up the ladder really really quickly." (0:39-1:23)

The Eradicator has been teaming up with Damian Priest to take on AJ Styles and Liv Morgan during recent live events. A lengthy program could be on the cards between the two teams, while Rhea has her own score to settle with Liv.

