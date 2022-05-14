"He's done so much stuff" - Rhea Ripley breaks character to give her honest opinion on working alongside Edge

Rhea Ripley recently showered praise on her fellow Judgment Day stablemate Edge.

At WrestleMania Backlash, she joined forces with the Rated-R Superstar and her best friend Damian Priest. The former United States Champion aligned himself with Edge at WrestleMania 38 during the latter's match with AJ Styles.

During a recent interview with WKDQ-FM, Ripley recalled various matches of Edge's career and praised the contributions he has made in WWE. The Eradicator seems quite excited to be working alongside her new stable leader.

"Edge is such an amazing talent and he's been through so many different matches and he's done so much stuff in this company. I think I'm gonna learn a lot from in the next few months, if not years. So, I'm very excited to be working with him and I do think he could definitely help me climb up the ladder really really quickly." [0:39-1:23]

Rhea Ripley sent out a cryptic message on social media in the aftermath of her alliance with Judgment Day

At the recently concluded WWE premium live event, Rhea Ripley assisted Edge to ensure that he secured yet another emphatic victory over arch-rival AJ Styles.

The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion has also credited the Hall of Famer for being the brains behind her split with Liv Morgan. Taking to social media, the former NXT Women's Champion revealed how sick she was trying to hide her true self, as she tweeted out:

"Sick of wearing a mask. Sick of hiding my face. Sick of every motherf**ker that is in my way. Disguise"

Check out Rhea Ripley's post below:

Judgment Day is currently feuding against Styles and Finn Balor, who recently came to the aid of The Phenomenal One. The two former Bullet Club leaders could recruit Morgan to their side to further heat things up in this ongoing rivalry.

Edited by Brandon Nell