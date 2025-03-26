Current WWE star's AEW past gets brought up on TV; CM Punk referenced

On the latest episode of WWE NXT, a backstage segment mentioned CM Punk and Ricky Saints' AEW past. Shawn Spears confronted The Absolute One during the show.

All three aforementioned stars used to work for Tony Khan's promotion. Ricky is the latest one to make the jump to the Stamford-based company, as he made his NXT debut last month after his contract with AEW expired. It was rumored that he had issues with Cope (formerly Edge), and Saints was barely featured on TV before his departure.

CM Punk had the most success in the promotion out of all three. When he returned to RAW in November, he stated that he wasn't in WWE to make friends but to make money.

On WWE NXT this week, Vic Joseph was interviewing Ricky Saints, but Shawn Spears took it over. When The Absolute One reminded him that you're gonna have to make enemies to be number one in WWE, Spears referenced CM Punk by saying:

"Oh, I've heard the same thing throughout my career. 'You wanna make friends, or you want to make money.'"

That didn't stop there. Shawn Spears brought up Ricky Saints burning bridges with AEW.

“In case it doesn’t work out here, you know you could always go ba... never mind. We both know you burnt every bridge, don’t we?”

Shawn Spears attacked Ricky Saints at ringside after Ethan Page beat Andre Chase.

