Current WWE star says his funeral service is scheduled for Friday: "Thank you everyone for your thought & prayers"

A current WWE Superstar has noted that his funeral services will be taking place on the upcoming Friday. The star was on the receiving end of a brutal move on RAW.

The Intercontinental Championship picture is heating up nicely on the red brand as Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and Penta are gunning for Bron Breakker's title. However, the champion showed on RAW why he's touted as the next big thing as he delivered a vicious Spear to Finn and Dom's Judgment Day stablemate, Carlito.

Breakker ran the length of the whole ramp before leaping and taking out Carlito with his finishing move. The sequence left everyone stunned, with many calling it the best Spear of all time. The Puerto Rican, who was on the receiving end of the move, provided an update on his status after RAW. He jokingly noted that his funeral services would take place on Friday. Carlito also thanked everyone for their thoughts and prayers.

"Thank you everyone for your thought & prayers!..my funeral service is scheduled for this Friday. My family asks for privacy during this painful time, muchas gracias," he posted on X.

Carlito has not done much since returning to WWE

Carlito returned to WWE in 2023 after leaving the company in 2010. However, the 46-year-old has not been involved in any notable feud since his return.

Caribbean Cool is currently a part of the Judgment Day. He joined the faction last year after betraying the Latino World Order. The 46-year-old has mainly been used to elevate others and is mostly the one to take pinfalls in the heel faction's matches.

Carlito had much more success in WWE during his first run in the company, winning four championships. He has not held any gold since returning to the company and is currently not scheduled for WrestleMania 41. However, he can be expected to be present at ringside during the Intercontinental Championship match, as his stablemates Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio will compete for the title.

