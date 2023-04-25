Current WWE star seemingly comments on reports of CM Punk being present backstage at RAW

CM Punk caused a major uproar in the wrestling world as the former WWE Champion was present backstage ahead of tonight's RAW. Current NXT star, Dijak seemingly shared his thoughts on the incident.

PWInsider recently reported that CM Punk was backstage at RAW ahead of tonight's show, which will take place in Chicago, Illinois. While the reasons for Punk's presence are still unknown, the current AEW star was reportedly asked to leave the arena by none other than Vince McMahon.

The report has caused a frenzy in the wrestling community. However, NXT star Dijak believes that fans should focus on the talents who are there to perform every week. Taking to Twitter, the former Retribution member said the following:

"You know who else is backstage at #WWERaw? A bunch of hardworking talent who bust their as* every week for your entertainment. Enjoy the show, sounds like a HUGE one."

CM Punk is unlikely to return to WWE

While CM Punk's presence backstage at RAW may have caused a major abuzz among wrestling fans, the 44-year-old is unlikely to return to his old hunting ground.

The Best in the World was a prominent member of WWE before controversially parting ways with the company in 2014. Punk retired from pro wrestling for seven years following his departure before turning up in AEW in 2021.

While his AEW career started on a great note, the Second-City saint suffered multiple injuries during his world title run and was also a part of the infamous backstage brawl.

Although at one point it seemed unlikely for Punk to return to Tony Khan's promotion, things have changed in the last few weeks. The Chicago star reportedly wants to wrestle again and could soon be stepping inside the squared circle.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, CM Punk is likely to return on the 17 of July, which notably falls on a Saturday. It should be noted that AEW is apparently starting a new show on the same date, with Punk being the face of the program.

This would also mean that the Second City Saint is unlikely to return to WWE, and his backstage appearance at RAW was a one-off incident.

