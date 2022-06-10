"Seemed like a good opportunity"- Current WWE Star on targeting Mustafa Ali on RAW

WWE Superstar Ciampa recently detailed the reason for constantly attacking Mustafa Ali on Monday Night RAW.

The Blackheart has been a thorn in Ali's side ever since the latter's return to the red brand. Ciampa and Mustafa have locked horns twice in singles competition, with the score being even between the two.

Speaking about his rivalry with Ali on the latest episode of The Bump, Ciampa stated that the former's return to WWE had a lot of hype and therefore he was the perfect target to strike:

"I'm just trying to find my place right now and just figuring out where that's going to come from. I really don't know where it's gonna come. [Mustafa] Ali, there's a lot of hype for him coming back. He wanted to make a big splash. I want to make a big splash, so it seemed like a good opportunity to strike." (from 37:22 to 37:42)

Check out the complete edition of The Bump below:

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette feels Mustafa Ali has the "personality of cabbage"

Mustafa Ali stunned the wrestling fraternity upon his return to the flagship program after publicly requesting his release from WWE. Ali stated that he's back to win the United States Championship and wasted no time in going after Theory.

However, Theory proved why he's called the next big thing as he defeated Ali at Hell in a Cell to retain his title. Speaking about the bout on Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, Cornette stated that he had no interest in watching the match because Ali wasn't a credible threat to the United States Champion:

"I would've watched Austin Theory defend the US title, but it was against Mustafa Ali, who he just beaten two minutes on TV and gets beat up every week on TV and nobody gives a sh*t to begin with. Mustafa Ali has the personality of cabbage." (from 29:10 to 29:28)

While Ali has been a prominent figure on the red brand since his return, he is yet to make any sizeable impact. Other than dealing with Theory and The Miz, the former 205 Live Star also has his hands full with Ciampa, who is on an attacking spree and assaulted Riddle on RAW this week.

